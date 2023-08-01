“Which couple doesn’t go through its share of hiccups? By drawing attention repeatedly to their problems, the press is making things very difficult for them,” a source very close to the couple admits it’s not been easy for Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha .

“They both come from celebrity families. Feroz Khan’s son marrying Mumtaz’s daughter sounds like a perfect alliance. But the accompanying baggage that the couple brought from the two sides took a heavy toll on their marriage. Natasha went through some very emotionally painful miscarriages before Fardeen and she had their two children. They’ve gone through a lot of troubled times together. Having weathered so many storms together, it seems unlikely that they would go their separate ways,” the family friend reveals, adding that fake stories sourcing “inside details” about the couple’s differences, are fake .

“No one close to the two families has spoken to any member of the press. I am speaking to you because too much damage is being done to the marriage by extraneous pressures put on the couple with cooked-up stories about their troubles. Fardeen and Natasha are trying to work things out between them. Give them space, please,” says the source.

Natasha’s mother the legendary actress Mumtaz and Fardeen Khan’s mother Sundari Khan are trying their utmost to convince the couple to iron out their differences.

One sincerely hopes and prays that this marriage would survive the storm, if for no other reason then the two beautiful children.

