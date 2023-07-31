Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box office day 4 is here and the film is continuing the ‘good news’ streak for Karan Johar & team. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s dramedy grossed 45.90 crore in its 1st weekend but the real test of any film starts from Monday.

Before talking about how this film fared on its first Weekday, let’s take a lot at how much it was predicted that it’ll earn to fly the acidic Monday test. As we mentioned in our Day 3 early trends article, anywhere around the 6 crore range would’ve meant a steady trend for the film.

The film has not only surpassed the expectations but also has done better laying the base for a good week 1 from here. Despite the Barbie & Oppenheimer fever, Ranveer Singh’s film has been holding its ground.

On Monday, around 8-10,000 tickets got sold every hour during the peak hours boosting the online booking sale for the film. As per early trends, the film has earned in the range of 7-8 crore. This should take the total of the film to 53-54 crore in 4 days.

This proves to be a solid trend for the film as today’s collection has only boosted the film’s race towards the 100 crore club. It will also enjoy the benefit of a free run till Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 & Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 will take over a huge chunk of screens from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In Koimoi’s box office review for the film, we mentioned that it is a perfect directorial comeback for Karan Johar and is bound to become his highest-earning film at the Indian box office by surpassing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s 112.50 crores. For Ranveer Singh too, it’s his much-deserved return at the box office after his Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus failed miserably. Here, Ranveer isn’t Jayeshbhai; still, he’s got a ‘Jordaar’ film!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

