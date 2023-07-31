It’s a weekend of 46.15 crores* for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film had stepped into the double digit zone on Friday and post that grown very well on Saturday to set the stage for Sunday. Though on Sunday the growth isn’t on the same proportion as it was on Saturday (something that’s expected since such huge jumps can’t happen every day), the collections are on an upswing which has ensured that the overall weekend collections are good.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani brought in 19 crores* on Sunday and that would in fact have comfortably been the first day score for the Karan Johar film had it released pre-pandemic. It’s a big film by all means and hence the collections had to be in line as well, especially since there is good entertainment quotient in there which appeals to the youth as well as family audiences alike. Nonetheless, in the present times, majority of films are required to prove their worth first in the initial days and then audiences start coming. That’s what’s expected from this Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer as well from today onwards.

The good part is that there is no new Hindi film for competition and as many as 11 open days are ahead of it till Gadar 2 and OMG 2 arrive on 11th August. If today and tomorrow end up holding well at around 6-7 crores mark each then one can expect a satisfying lifetime score for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the long run.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

