Rakhi Sawant is back doing what she’s best at- making interesting and hilarious claims. The controversial queen, who’s been in the news for her divorce from Adil Khan Durrani, made headlines when she opened up about her newfound love Lucky Singh. Recently, Rakhi was spotted by paps where she revealed that she had kept a ‘mannat’ for Salman Khan’s marriage. The actress was spotted at the airport where she was seen walking barefoot.

The actress was seen wearing a neon green t-shirt paired with denim and pink jacket. The video went viral soon after it surfaced on the web. Scroll down for details.

Rakhi Sawant tells paps, “Mere mannat hai. Main Srilanka, Dubai se bina chappal ke aaye ki Salman Khan ki shaadi ho jaaye. Main tab tak chappal nai pehenugi.” After getting inside the car, Rakhi is heard saying, “Salman shaadi kar lijiye. Bacche do. Hamare desh ko bacche do. Aapke bacche chhaiye Salman bhai. Mere pair chheell gaye main nange pair Sri Lanka aur Dubai se aayi.”

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Salman Bhai chapal le kei de dengei lekin shadi nhi krangei like krdo,” while another said, “Ab to ye zindagi bhar nange pair rahegi.”

A third user wrote, “Fully dramebaaz.. kuch na kuch scene chahie create karne ko…” while fourth one said, “Yr Salman khan dekha kar bol rahe hoge ki pahile khudke baby karo or mere shadi ka tension mat lo jab bhi karunga yesa karunga ki wo kabhi chod ke na jaye.” Check out the video below:

Earlier speaking about her newfound love and revealing if it’s a publicity stunt, Rakhi Sawant had told ETimes, “It will take a second for me to do a publicity stunt. Why would I use Lucky Singh for that? Girls are shedding clothes. Am I shedding clothes? Agar main sach bolke apna bread and butter kamati hoon, so what’s wrong? I am in Bollywood and doing stunts is my bread and butter. Nobody can stop me. My parents are no more. But I don’t want to do any stunt forever.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant’s ‘Mannat’? Do let us know!

