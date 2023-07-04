Akshay Kumar is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. The Khiladi of the film industry is known for dedication, punctuality, and abundant talent. Kumar, who is gearing up for his OMG 2’s release, once opened up about not being praised with awards for his works. The old video of him in conversation with Anupam Kher has gone viral on social media, where he exposed a darker side of the film industry.

Akshay won a National Award for his film Rustom in the category of Best Actor, but overall if one tallies his contribution to the film industry with the number of awards he received in his career, it surely is disappointing. He might be going through a rough time with his recent films not performing well at the box office, but he still is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood.

A video snippet from The Anupam Kher Show has been going viral on Instagram, where Akshay Kumar called out the award shows for not acknowledging his works. The Insta handle motivated_india has shared the throwback clip_, where Akshay could be seen saying, “Award nai dete mujhe. Aisa hai ki vo kehte hai ki agar aapko award chahiye toh jo humare show hote hai vo aadhe paise mein kar do.” He continued, “Main bolta hu aap pura de do, aap award kisi aur ko de do. 30-32 awards nights hote hai usmein har kisi ko award milta hai. Aisa kaise ho sakta hai sabko alag alag kuch awards mil raha hai kahi na kahi.”

Akshay Kumar added, “Aur aisa kyun hota hai jo insaan wahan baitha ho ussi ko award milega, jo absent ho use milega nai. Kamal ki baat hai kisi ko samjh nai aata. Bhai kisi kisi ne acha acha kaam kiya par vo aaya kyun nai. Tu beta aaya hua hai isko do. Actually mein aapko batau jab main award present karta hu kabhi upar aake toh uspe kata hua hai ki iska naam nikal ke yeh naam likha jaaye niche.”

Check out the viral video here:

Presently on the professional front, Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film, OMG 2, is slated to hit the theatres on the 11th of August this year.

