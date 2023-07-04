The fake abs controversy has been in the industry for a while, and the superstar who got dragged into it the most is Salman Khan. Yes, you read that right! The Dabangg Khan had been accused of enhancing his abdominal area on more than a couple of occasions. Now, Varun Dhawan has spoken about the same without taking anyone’s name in a hilarious video.

Salman Khan’s most controversial row was during Ek Tha Tiger. After the film was released, one video went viral, in which Salman was seen with a flabby area of his stomach getting converted into impressive six-pack abs using some special effects. He was also dragged into a controversy around the release of Radhe and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from Salman, Prabhas was accused of using special effects to show abs in Saaho. Even Shah Rukh Khan had to face the same accusation during Happy New Year. During one of the episodes of Amazon miniTV’s Case Toh Banta Hai, which is now going viral, Varun Dhawan was asked by Riteish Deshmukh, “Aapko six packs, eight packs banane hai, aur aapko laga ki ki yaar mein VFX waalo ko bol deta hu.” Replying to it, Varun said, “Nahi mein utna bada star nahi hu.”

The viral video doesn’t end here, as Riteish Deshmukh insists Varun Dhawan to name the star he’s pointing the finger at without taking his name. Varun hilariously replies, “Main naam nahi lunga, mujhe daal do, jail mein daal do.” Several Reddit users feel that Varun was hinting at Salman Khan over the alleged use of enhancing his abs with VFX.

One Reddit user said, “Selmon business be Selmon business, none of student’s business.” Another wrote, “Varun be like jail me daal do because Bhoi can never reach him there.”

Here’s the video:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates & stories!

Must Read: Ameesha Patel Recalls How Dating Vikram Bhatt Sabotaged Her Career In Bollywood: “They Feel If You’re Single Or Dating A Superstar…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News