Ameesha Patel, who rose to fame from the debut movie of her career, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, has then worked on various projects. However, she is returning to the big screens after a long time with the sequel of one of the cult movies of her career, Gadar 2. Apart from her acting skills, Ameesha was also known for dating Vikram Bhatt. For many years they were together before they parted ways.

For the unversed, after breaking up with Sushmita Sen, Vikram was in a relationship with Ameesha. However, recently, in an interview, the Gadar actress opened up about whether talking publicly about her relationship had taken a toll on her career or not. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel recalled how she kept herself away from men for decades after her relationship with Vikram Bhatt almost ruined her career. Talking about it, she said, “In this industry, honesty is not welcome and I am someone, who is very honest. I am someone, who wears my heart on my sleeves. I think that has been the biggest drawback for me in my life. And definitely, the only two relationships that I ever had in public, the only two I ever had, they did take a beating on my career. For 12-13 years, I was like, ‘No men. Only peace. I want nothing else in my life’.”

Going further in the same interview with BH, Ameesha Patel added, “Because the single status of a girl is always more attractive to the people that you work around. It’s always more attractive for your audiences. And they feel if you’re single or you’re dating someone in the industry or a superstar, that only benefits your career. Otherwise, they don’t accept it. See, a heroine dating a hero can still do films with the hero and continue getting work. For me, that was not the case. So, it does take a beating but you learn from it.”

Earlier in a 2017 HT Brunch conversation, Vikram Bhatt had opened up about whether he ever wanted to marry Ameesha or not and said, “No, I didn’t want to marry either of them. And it’s not like there’s any bitterness. There’s too much water under the bridge now.”

Well, what are your opinions about Ameesha Patel’s accusations against the industry’s thoughts? Let us know.

