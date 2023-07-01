Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are two of the biggest stars of the Hindi Film Industry who started their careers almost at the same time. But you would be startled to know that the Shivaay star’s debut film was first supposed to be Khiladi Kumar’s debut film. Yes, you read that right! Devgn’s Phool Aur Kaante Debut was first supposed to be an Akshay Kumar film. However, the film was not in his destiny.

The Mohra actor, in an interview, blamed Ajay Devgn for stealing his debut film and said he was ousted from Phool Aur Kaante, saying someone else has been signed and don’t come from tomorrow. However, when Ajay Devgn was told the story, he had his version of how Akshay Kumar was replaced by him in the film.

During an interview, Akshay Kumar, while interacting with a group of journalists, revealed, “Hum dono ne apna career saath mein hi shuru kiya tha. Aisa shuru kiya tha ki ek hi film ke liye dono lade the. Pehli film jo humari thi, Phool Aur Kaante, jisme pehle main tha phir mujhe dhakka maar ke isne liya.” (We both started our careers together. We, in fact, fought for the same film. I was originally cast in Phool Aur Kaante, but he pushed me out and got the film.)

However, Ajay Devgn had a different version of him getting cast in the film. As quoted by India Today, the actor in one of the interviews revealed, “I would go to college till 11 am, and then work as an assistant director for the whole day. I was really enjoying life, making my own films. Suddenly, I came home one day, and Kuku Kohli (director of Phool Aur Kaante) was just sitting there with my dad. My dad always wanted me to be an actor. Kuku ji told me, ‘I want you to do a film for me.’ I was like, ‘Are you mad, I am just 18 years old, I am enjoying life.’ He insisted and said, ‘No, no, you are doing a film.”

However, initially, the Tanhaji actor rejected the offer. But started shooting for it a month later after he was told that Akshay Kumar could not offer bulk dates since he chose a well-known director’s film rather than placing his bets on Kuku Kohli. Ajay Devgn made his Bollywood debut in 1991 with the film Phool Aur Kaante. He has since starred in over 100 films. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar made his Bollywood debut in 1991 with the film Saugandh.

The two actors shared great chemistry in the 1994 film Suhaag where their intense bromance was well received. Their banter in the Cop Universe was one of the highlights in Rohit Shetty‘s film Sooryavanshi where Ajay Devgn played a cameo, and Akshay Kumar played the lead. They will soon have the role lengths swapped for Ajay Devgn’s next Singham Again.

