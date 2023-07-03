From the past some time, TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the news for some infamous reasons. Right from Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, not returning to the show after maternity leave to Shailesh Lodha’s controversial exit to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accusing producers of se*ual harassment, the show has been mired in controversies over the past few years.

Amid all the criticism and negativity around the show, Amit Bhatt, who plays ‘Bapuji’ photo, has surfaced on the web and it’s going viral for all the hilarious reasons.

In the viral photo, Bapuji aka Amit Bhatt, is seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt which he has paired with dark blue jeans. Wearing his character’s symbolic topi and chashmah, the actor gazes into the camera while posting for the photo. Soon after the photo went viral, netizens got to the field job and sparked a meme fest.

Commenting on his photo, a user wrote, “Bapuji:- Hey Jethiya chal tujhe Mai apne rampyari Mai leke chalta hun,” while another said, “Bapu aaj pakka chhallan katwayenge.” Check out the viral snap shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

A third netizen commented, “Bahut time ho gaya Daya ben show per nahin aa Rahi isliye use bike per Lene ja rahe hain ….”

A third user said, “Madhvi aunty ko ride denge” while the fourth one said, “Baapuji kabir singh ban gay after breakup with sarpanch ki ladki.”

Earlier addressing media, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi had opened up about Disha Vakani’s return and said, “Daya bhabhi ki kirdaar ke liye woh artist ko doondhna bhi ek kathin kaam hai aur humko roz episode bhi banana hai woh thoda mushkil hojata hai tabhi hamara thoda delay chal raha hai. Lekin main darshakon ki maang samaj sakta hoon ki who Daya Bhabhi ko miss karrahe hai, main aur mera parivaar bhi miss karta hai. Abhi zayda der nahi hai, ab Daya Bhabhi jald dikhengi.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Amit Bhatt’s photo? Do let us know.

