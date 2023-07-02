Under the superhero umbrella, Spider-Man is one of the most bubbly characters as he is known as the friendly neighbourhood superhero. We have already seen Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland to feature as Peter Parkers but in the multiverse, there’s also Gwen Stacy, Miguel Ohara and others who have also been Spider-Men in their lifetime. However, do you know Rakhi Sawant has beaten every one of them in being the best ‘Spider-Man’ game? Scroll below to find out.

Rakhi is one of the most popular celebrities present in the Hindi film industry, who, apart from her acting and dancing moves, is especially known for her controversial life and motor mouth. Rakhi has always been quite daring and has never shied away from saying or doing anything she feels like so.

Today, we have stumbled upon a viral edited video on Instagram as shared by ‘timelesss_editss’, where Rakhi Sawant can be seen giving tough competition to Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miguel Ohara in being the best Spider-Man. How? Keep on reading.

The viral clip starts with a voice narrating, “There are many good Spider-Man like Gwen Stacy, Miguel Ohara, Peter Parker and more but none of them compare to the greatest new generation Spider-Man ever”, cut to the throwback video clip of Rakhi Sawant, where the television personality could be seen donning a Spider-man suit with two humongous gold neckpieces and could be heard singing, ‘Spider-Man Spider-Man, hanchi punchi Spider-Man. Hunturu funturu hanchi punchi Spider-Man. Hooraaay!’

Watch the clip here:

And we cannot stop laughing after watching Rakhi’s clip, and neither did the netizens. Commenting on the same video, one wrote, “Hanchi punchi spiderman supremacy 🗿”

Another one wrote, “But some where in the multiverse… She also exist..”

One of them joked, “Spiderman in Red light universe 🔥”

A netizen penned, “Spiderman will jump off the building if he seee these🤣🤣🤣🗡”

One comment can be read as, “Spiderman: black magic at home 😂”, while another comment was, “Really it was the mentally disturbed spider who bit her.”

Well, we blame the spider who bit Rakhi Sawant for making her like this. Lol! What are your thoughts?

