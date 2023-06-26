Actress-Model Sherlyn Chopra is quite well-known in the entertainment industry. She is the first Indian woman to pose n*de in Playboy magazine, which became a hot topic back in 2012. While she has appeared in a few films, she often makes headlines for her controversial statements.

Chopra attracts attention whenever she leaves her home because she is a controversial star. Social media users generally find her audacious sense of style and eccentric behaviour annoying. With a rain dance that is going viral on social media, she has turned up the heat once more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday, the paparazzi caught Sherlyn Chopra on camera dancing and singing the popular song Tip Tip Barsa Pani by Raveena Tandon while it is pouring outside. In the video posted by Viral Bhayani, Sherlyn can be seen dancing, wearing a high-neck white crop top and ripped denim. She accessorised the look with a sling bag and white stiletto heels.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sherlyn Chopra soon came under fire from online users for her offensive dance skills and for pulling off such stunts to maintain her notoriety. Others made fun of Sherlyn’s appearance as she was severely criticised for her dance.

One user wrote, “Pagal aurat dosri Rakhi Sawant is ki kami baqi thỉ India ma,” while another user said, “Bs rakhi ke baad yhi bachi thi publicity ke liye.” A third user commented, “Who produce these lunatics?.” Another user wrote, “Uorfi Javed tb bhi isse better lgti h.” One said, “Cringe button.” “Plastic matka rahi hai 😂😂😂,” wrote one. Another user wrote, “Chapri lg rhi he”

Meanwhile, the eagerly anticipated Paurashpur 2, a sequel to the popular and bold Costume drama on ALT Balaji, will feature Sherlyn Chopra. In the , she will take on the role of Rani Snehlata. This series explores various topics, including power, gender relations, sacrifice, and the results of ambition.

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Was Asked, ‘Preity Zinta Or Kareena Kapoor Khan’ Who Is A Better Actress For ‘Naina’ In Kal Ho Naa Ho, The Internet Agreed With His Answer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News