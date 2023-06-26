Problems for Salman Khan don’t seem to end. After receiving a threat letter, the superstar has once again received an open death threat from Gangster Goldy Brar. The gangster has been in the news ever since he admitted killing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on the very day of his death. Now in a recent interview, Goldy Brar has confirmed that they are going to kill Salman Khan one day. The superstar has been on the radar of the Bishnoi gang for killing Blackbuck in 1998 during the ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ shoot.

Earlier, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had revealed that Salman was asked to apologise to the Bishnoi community for Blackbuck’s killing, whom they consider sacred. Since the actor hasn’t apologised, he’s on gangster’s radar and will be executed someday.

In a latest interview, when Goldy Brar was asked about targeting Salman Khan, he told Aaj Tak, “Hum maarenge ji usko, zaroor maarenge usne Bishnoi samaj ki bezzati kari hai kaale hiran ka shikar kiya hai. Pavitra maante hai kaale hiran ko jaise Hindu Geeta ko pavitra maante hai, Sikh Guru Granth Sahib ko maante hain. Hiran ko maara hai unhone unke ghar pe jaake, Jodhpur mein, toh hum maarenge ji, zaroor maarenge. Usko maafi maangne ko kaha tha bhai sahab ne, par usne nahi maangi. Kabhi samaya aayega uska zaroor agar Babbe ne daya kari toh uska ghar todenge.

When asked if he had send his gang members to recce Salman Khan’s farmhouse in 2021-2022, Goldy Brar confirmed, “Aapko phele bhi keh rahe hain, ye koi Salman Khan ki akele ki baat nahi hai. Jo bhi hamare dushman hum karrahe hain. Kal ko jo hamare bhai hai woh karenge, jo hamara dushman usko hum maarengem woh hamara target hai isme koi do raai nahi hai.”

Check out the video below:

Earlier in an interview, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had said, “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him, but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else. There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity’s temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything.”

