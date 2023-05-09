After the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, Salman Khan received a few death threats. Earlier, it was reported that the letters were sent to the superstar by Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has allegedly killed the Punjabi Singer. A couple of days back, one of the team members of, Salman Khan received death threats via email, following which Mumbai Police beefed up security outside the superstar’s house.

Earlier, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar & Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to the actor’s office. Now in the latest development, Mumbai Police have traced the email, reportedly sent by a medical student in the UK. Scroll down for more details.

According to the latest media reports, Mumbai Police have issued a lookout circular (LOC) for the medical student from Haryana who’s studying in the UK. Reportedly, the student sent the mail to the actor’s friends on behalf of gangster Goldy Brar. The suspect, who’s a third-year medical student, sent the email while partying with friends on March 18 and he likely did it for fun.

Midday quoted an office saying, “For now, we can only confirm that we have identified him. We don’t know if he is associated with the gangster [Goldy Brar] or not. This has to be verified once we get him back to India. But prima facie, it appears that he does not have any criminal records in India,”

Reportedly, the threat mail, sent to Salman Khan, read, “Goldy bhai (Goldy Brar) ko BAAT krni hai tere boss Salman se. Interview (of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi) dekh hi liya hoga usne shayad. nhi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close krna hai to BAAT krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega [sic],”

