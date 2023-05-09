Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is all set to release in the cinemas in June. The trailer for the film was supposed to drop on May 9, 1.24 pm. However after the lead pair attended a preview of the trailer in a theatre in Hyderabad, exclusively for fans, the Adipurush trailer leaked online and was all over the internet last night.

But all thanks to loyal fans of Prabhas, the trailer can nowhere be seen now and is scheduled to release on Youtube in all languages in the afternoon. As soon as the trailer leaked, Adipurush team and Prabhas fans took it on themselves to delete all the sources and links which were viral online so that the scheduled launch does not get affected.

Fans took to Twitter to thank each other for curtailing the leaked Adipurush Trailer clip. “Thanks to all darling fans and the #Adipurush team who helped curtail the leaked video. A big big Thank you. Now we wait for the proper launch Today afternoon #JaiShriRam #AdipurushTrailer”, wrote a Twitter handle.

However the links have been removed for the leaked trailer, and reactions to the trailer still exist in tweets that are vouching for a blockbuster magnum opus. “Adipurush leaked trailer… goosebumps”, reacted a user. Another post said, “The leaked trailer is screaming a tagda BLOCKBUSTER! Kya lagta hai?” A third user wrote, “Even though the leaked video is not in there mother tongue but they are feeling it from the heart.”

Even though the leaked video is not in there mother tongue but they are feeling it from the heart❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 98.5% Comments are in Positive 💥 Except Some illiterate’s & Some Anti Hindus All are liking it🔥 Jai SHREE RAM🛐🙏#Adipurush #Prabhas #AdipurushTrailer https://t.co/MQfHjakMhy — Prabhas Empire 🔙🆙 (@PE_BackUP) May 8, 2023

The leaked trailer is screaming a tagda BLOCKBUSTER! Kya lagta hai?#Adipurush — . (@Nilzrav) May 8, 2023

“#AdipurushTrailer trailer is much better than the teaser.. Hindi mein at least 200cr is confirmed”, one more user reacted.

#AdipurushTrailer trailer is much better thn teaser.. Hindi mein atleast 200cr is confirmed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DsMh55wT85 — Sumit (@Iamsrkknight) May 8, 2023

Fans kept reporting the links which were leaked. A user wrote on Twitter, “Reported over 50 tweets who leaked #Adipurush trailer..done my part. Jai shree ram”

People even shared pictures from the trailer preview held in theatres.

For the unversed, Adipurush is based on the epic mythological tale Ramayana, a holy book for the Hindu religion. Prabhas plays Lord Ram in the film and Kriti Sanon is donning the character of Sita as Janaki. Sunny Singh plays Lakshman Shesh while Saif Ali Khan plays the main antagonist Lankesh Ravana. The film was supposed to release in January this year but after a teaser release last year, it was subjected to a lot of online trolling and was dejected due to bad VFX.

Director Om Raut paused the promotional spree, took time to rectify the mistakes, and worked on the feedback given by the audience. The new teaser was very impressive and since then fans have been waiting for the Adipurush Trailer which is scheduled to release today in all languages. The film is slated to release on June 16, 2023, in 3D.

