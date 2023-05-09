1989’s blockbuster, Maine Pyar Kiya, paved the way for India’s one of the biggest superstars and that’s Salman Khan. The film was a rage back then and even today, the film is in the hearts of many. But what if we tell you that not Salman but another actor was initially supposed to be a part of the film as a hero? Hard to believe, isn’t it? Recently, Piyush Mishra revealed that he was approached for the role but here’s what went wrong!

Maine Pyar Kiya gave birth to two iconic characters in the romantic genre of Bollywood, Prem and Suman, played by Salman and Bhagyashree, respectively. It gave a huge boost to both the actors and made them stars. But before Salman, the romantic drama was offered to Piyush Mishra, when he was in the final year of NSD.

During a conversation with The Lallantop, Piyush Mishra shared, “Woh haadsa tha, but I don’t regret. When I was studying in final year of NSD, few months were left for me to pass out. My director called me to his room. Now, I was a very haseen ladka, I was very handsome in my time. I had a German jaw and a Roman nose. When I went to the chamber, I was introduced to a gentleman, who was a big director, I won’t take his name, and he was launching his son as a director. He said they are making a film called Maine Pyaar Kiya, they have shortlisted the girl, now they have come to NSD to find the male lead.”

He continued, “They were happy to see, asked me my name, when would I graduate from the institute. They asked me to come to Mumbai immediately after that and gave me their visiting card, asking me to come to their Prabhadevi office immediately. I said ok sure I will go. They liked my features too and took a photograph. Fifteen days later, the director (of NFDC) met me and told me that he got a call for me and asked me to immediately leave for Mumbai, even if it means to leave NSD midway.”

However, Piyush Mishra didn’t grab the life-changing opportunity and he shared that he never went to Mumbai. The actor added, “I said I will go, but I didn’t. By then, dil mein badi khatas thi, pata nahi kyu duniya se nafrat ho gayi thi (I had started to hate the world). I went there three years later and learnt that Salman Khan was born with the film, and I thought that’s great. But if I had gone back then, I would not have been able to do the kind of work I did later. Everyone has their own journey, their destiny.”

That’s one of the dramatic stories of casting, isn’t it?

