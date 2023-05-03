One of its kind Cinematic experience bold subject story wherein Producer, Writer Gunjan Kuthiala (Owner of NRILIFE Productions) believes that we don’t need to incorporate n*dity for the heck of it. She wanted to do the unexpected cast as in the “masoom face” jugal Hansraj in an open marriage relationship and Bhagyashree as high flying Executive having unfiltered conversations with her besties. The audience will see for the first time ever a film made on the “Asexuality” subject, and Bhagyashree has been cast for the same story opposite Hiten Tejwani to surprise the audience.

The comedian Kiku Sharda is visible as a romantic character who says big-size people don’t have the right to romance/love. Another Comedian, Gaurav Gera, can be seen as a geeky and serious US-based IT consultant opposite to homemaker kinda NRI Wife, Raima Sen, a story that touches bisexuality/adolescent secrets. Lastly, the story of Gunjan with Samir Soni and Jugal Hansraj in Swinging is a subject that has been taboo and the way it’s presented in surprising ways is beyond elegance, graceful, and implied.

All these seasoned actors & more like Aditi Govitrikar, and Hiten Tejwani agreed to touch such bold stories as the treatment of such courageous subjects was unique and breathing relatable to many in the world who will agree that good people can show Grey Shades too in odd life circumstances.

A new filmmaker is taking another leap of faith to show that it only takes belief and conviction to pursue your true calling and reach from A to Z and hence, releasing this interconnected tale of anthologies theatrically globally on 12th May starring Hiten Tejwani (A day when Gunjan lost her daughter and she wants to convey a message that one can convert the worst day of her life in beautiful day too with belief, conviction and perseverance).

This film is created with the intent to create NRI Bollywood to contribute to millions of creative NRI dreams who can’t quit their financial, social, and visa commitments to explore Mumbai and it will also mark collaboration between Hiten Tejwani and Bhagyashree.

Gunjan asks the question to creative gurus is it mandatory to do a skin show to touch bold subject stories??? She questions, Which rule book says that WE- The common people want to see soft porn to enjoy thought-provoking content. What do you think?

