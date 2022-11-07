Salman Khan and Bhagyashree rose to fame with Sooraj Barjatya director Maine Pyaar Kiya, which was released in 1989. While the Dabangg actor went on to star in endless films, the actress, on the other hand, got busy with her new marriage and newly born son Abhimanyu Dassani. Time and again we come across many interesting anecdotes from their first hit film together which continue to make headlines every now and then.

Maine Pyaar Kiya was a box office hit. It was the biggest grosser of 1989 and one of India’s highest-grossing films.

In today’s throwback piece, we bring to you an interesting story which was shared by the leading lady of Maine Pyaar Kiya, Bhagyashree. Earlier in an interview, the actress had shared an incident when she had overheard a photographer telling Salman Khan to forcefully kiss her. As shared by her, a well-known photographer, who’s no more now, had taken the Dabangg actor aside and asked him to ‘catch and smooch’ Bhagyashree.

Sharing the same incident to Deccan Chronicle, Bhagyashree had said, “There was a very popular photographer back then, who is no more. He wanted to take some not-so-complimentary photographs of Salman and me, some sort of ‘hot’ photographs. So, he took Salman aside and told him, ‘Main jab camera set up karunga (When I set up the camera), you just catch her and smooch her.’”

However, Salman Khan did what one would expect him to do. Being the true gentleman, he is, the Antim actor shut him and said he needs to ask Bhagyashree for that scene first.

“All of us were newcomers and this photographer thought he had the liberty to do something like that. Back then, smooching scenes were not prevalent. I don’t think he or Salman knew that I was standing very close by and could hear every word. For a second, I remained shocked, but just then, I heard Salman say, ‘I am not going to do anything of that sort. If you want any pose like that, you need to ask Bhagyashree.’ I really respected Salman’s response, and that’s when I realised I was among safe people,” the actress told the portal.

Coming back, Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Tiger 3 and his much-talked-about cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

