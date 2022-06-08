Maine Pyar Kiya is one of the most loved films from the 90s. Not just for its soulful songs and romantic storyline, the movie introduced stars like Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. Meanwhile, a few years back, Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani, who is a well-known actor currently, spoke about the time when film director, Sooraj Barjatya had pursued the actress to cast her in the film. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

The 1989 romantic musical film also stars Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde in supporting roles. While Mohnish Bahl appeared as a lead villain for the first time in his career. Reportedly, the film was so successful that it saved Rajshri Production from shutting down.

Back in 2020, Abhimanyu Dassani sat for an interview with Bollywood Life where he was asked about the fondest memory of his mother, Bhagyashree or her film. Recalling an interesting incident, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Nahi Hota star said, “Well…now that you mention it (his fondest memory from my mother’s films or something that had transpired behind the scenes), there’s this one memory I clearly have from Maine Pyar Kiya.”

Abhimanyu Dassani revealed, “Nobody know this, but Sooraj Barjatya, the Director, had actually pursued my mother (Bhagyashree) for over a month before she had said, ‘Yes,’ to the film (Maine Pyar Kiya). That was really something and it’s something I vividly look back at to this day.

“I just wish that one day, I’d be fortunate or privileged enough to have a filmmaker pursue me like that for a role. That’d be a really nice feeling.”

On the work front, Abhimanyu Dassani who came into the limelight with his action-packed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Nahi Hota is gearing up for the release of Nikamma. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film also stars Shirley Setia, Shilpa Shetty, and Samir Soni in key roles.

