South Superstar Kamal Haasan is one most loved and followed actors in Hindi Cinema. The actor has spent over 60 years in cinema and has reportedly done over 230 films in the span of his career. The universal hero is currently basking in the success of his latest film Vikram: Hitlist which has been pronounced as the blockbuster of 2022. Not many know UlagaNayagan Kamal Haasan started his career at a very early age.

Kamal Haasan’s latest release Vikram: Hitlist broke many records at the box office as it crossed the 100 crore mark within just a span of three days.

Did you know Kamal Haasan has the highest number of Filmfare Awards? Yes, that’s true! The Vishwaroopam star is a multiple national award winner and already has whopping 19 Filmfare Awards for his films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages. However, in the year 2000, the actor grabbed eyeballs when he wrote a letter to the prestigious award show makers for a very considerable reason.

As per media reports, Kamal Haasan wrote a letter to Filmfare asking them to avoid nominating him in any category. Yes, you heard that right! 4 times National Award Winner and 19 times Filmfare Award Winner asked the Filmfare team to not nominate or award him. While not much details about the letter are public but a TOI report stated, “He urged the committee to appreciate young talents in the industry. For the Hindi blockbuster ‘Saagar’, Kamal became the second actor to have won both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.”

Kamal Haasan in another letter had opened up about his relationship with Filmfare Awards in his tribute letter which read, “I wanted to say how much awards and especially Filmfare still mean to me. I wanted to reminisce about my visit to Mumbai to receive my first Filmfare award. I wanted to talk of how I met a film director at the party after the award presentation and how that first conversation turned into a friendship which lasts till today. His name is Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. Above all, I wanted to say how moved and honoured I was to be receiving an award on the same dais as Mrs Manorama and Mr Nagesh. I am a great fan of Mr Nagesh and Mrs Manorama. The moment I saw them both on the stage together, and that it was my wife Sarika (another artiste I respect) who was giving away this award–I got an inexplicable lump in my throat which refused to go away and only became worse when it was my turn to go on the dais.”

Well, we must say Kamal Haasan is called a ‘universal hero’ for a reason!

