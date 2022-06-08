South superstar Suriya’s recent cameo in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil has left the audience flabbergasted. The film itself has received great reviews from the viewers and Suriya’s cameo in it is just like the cherry on a cake.

Advertisement

The actor is worldwide famous for delivering many blockbusters like Singham, Jai Bhim, Vaaranam Aayiram, Anjaam, Ayan, Soorarai Pottru and many more to his fans. However, did you know, even after being a star kid, the actor first began his career by working as a garment factory worker?

Advertisement

Shocker right? But you read it absolutely right! Being the son of famous actor Sivakumar, Suriya whose actual name is Saravanan Sivakumar, worked at a garment export factory for 6 months without revealing the true identity of his father.

For the unversed, Suriya graduated and bagged a B.Com degree from Loyola College and joined a garments export factory in Tiruppur, and worked as a garment factory worker for six months without informing his co-workers about his real identity. When asked about the reason for it, Sivakumar claimed that he was not interested in acting those days, thus he decided to work as a factory worker. The actor had bagged a lead role in the 1995 movie Aasai but ended up rejecting it due to lack of interest. The film was offered to Ajith Kumar.

It was director Vasanth who later met the actor at his home and introduced him to the film industry with his debut film Nerukku Ner, and the rest is history.

Isn’t that just so inspiring? He indeed is very humble as a human being!

On the professional front, Suriya will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in a cameo role.

For more such amazing Trivia on Suriya, make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Ajith Kumar Almost Faced Paralysis While Doing Valimai Action Stunts, His Orthopaedic Warns Fans Against Mimicking His Deadly Sequences

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram