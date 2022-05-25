Deep down, Ajay Devgn has a desire to deliver a good film as a director and he managed to an extent to do that with Runway 34. Unfortunately, it tanked miserably at the box office. However, unlike its competitor Heropanti 2, this one is still playing in selected theatres across the country and below is its collection update you need to know.

Devgn’s last directorial Shivaay was an average film but it still managed to go past the mark of 100 crores despite a clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. But post the Covid, the scene has been changed drastically with the audience becoming very choosy about the films. Runway suffered due to this change and its too much niche feel restricted the growth further.

Now as per the latest update, Runway 34 has done a business of 32 crores in India and is still playing in some theatres. Interestingly, despite being a flop at the box office, it will mark its one month of theatrical run on 29th May. It is expected to be in theatres till 3rd June as Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj will be taking over after that. The film will add a crore or so to its total, thus wrapping the lifetime run around 33 crores. Speaking of the box office facts, it’s just a little above Singham Returns’ opening day of 32 crores, which had released in 2014.

Runway 34 stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Angira Dhar in key roles.

