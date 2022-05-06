After playing at theatres for a week, Heropanti 2 has collected 26.50 crores* at the box office. The film has managed to go over the 25 crores mark, though frankly, these should have been the bare minimum numbers after the opening weekend itself. Especially since 7 crores had come on the first day, a number like this definitely seemed on the cards. However, surprisingly audiences didn’t give it much of a chance and even at the mass belt, where it was expected to do well, it slid in days to follow.

Of course, this is disheartening for all associated with the film, especially Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala. Tiger has seen a series of big successes, with his War staying on to be one of the biggest. He has Ganapath: Part 1 coming up next and that should keep his stocks up. As for Sajid Nadiadwala, he has enjoyed a success rate of over 80% with his films and though the film hasn’t worked, he is expected to bounce back with his next.

Meanwhile, one now waits to see how the Ahmed Khan directed film fare on satellite. Typically, Heropanti and Baaghi franchise have done quite well on TV and it won’t be surprising if Heropanti 2 ends up finding some good audience there, as was the case with Tiger Shroff’s A Flying Jatt as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

