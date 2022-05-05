Yet another Hollywood movie and yet another event outing; as a result, yet another excellent opening is on the cards at the box office. Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases this Friday and rest assured, it would ensure that the deficit that has been evidenced in footfalls despite Eid would be taken care of in the non-holiday weekend.

The distribution and exhibitors did well to open the advance booking one month ago and that showed the kind of confidence that they had in the film to start really well at the box office.

This is what happened as tickets started selling well in advance. A new strategy has been decided to first begin with IMAX screens and that helps since such proprieties are far and few, and hence when they start getting filled in quick, psychologically it lends an impression amongst audiences that something big is on the anvil. Even if tickets don’t get sold in such properties, exhibitors have nothing to lose since by design, a big movie will anyways release on IMAX and hence there isn’t any regret around reserving these screens for any other film.

What has gone in favour of this superhero outing though is that the audiences are genuinely excited, and as a resul1t, the advance booking has been huge as it is. As a result, the opening would be in 27-30 crores. That would ensure that a large part of the investment is recovered over the weekend itself and anything more that comes in is an added bonus.

