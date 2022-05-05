Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is just one day away from its official release date and the first reviews are already out. Just like other Marvel flicks, critics from around the globe are praising the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer. Meanwhile, there are a lot of speculations about cameos, among them there’s a massive hype for Tom Cruise’s appearance as Superior Iron Man. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, but Cumberbatch might have just given a hint about his existence in the MCU film.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the superhero film is the sequel to the 2016 film. Apart from Benedict, the movie also features Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and many more stars.

Everyone is aware of how strict and cautious Marvel is when it comes to keeping everything tightly under wraps. However, Benedict Cumberbatch seems to have spoiled the most talked about cameo of Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness star gave a hint about Tom’s appearance by humming the theme song of Top Gun.

Although the Doctor Strange star initially refrained from saying anything but later when Jimmy Fallon asked him if he was being serious, Benedict Cumberbatch said, “Well look, I guess I am on the Fallon Show, so maybe… Maybe, Jimmy, I can give you just one clue as to someone who may be in the film, because it’s coming out quite soon. I’m not gonna say their name, but I’ll see if you can guess it from a theme tune of something else that they’ve done that’s quite well known. Ready? [Hums Top Gun theme]”.

“No. Sorry to disappoint the people that have bought their ticket wanting to see two Tom Cruise movies in one month…” he adds.

On the other hand, he was recently interviewed by the Indian Express where he was asked about the Top Gun stars’ involvement in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. To this, Benedict Cumberbatch joked and said, “Tom Cruise? Yeah, he is in every scene you haven’t seen in the trailer. It is the biggest kept secret.”

