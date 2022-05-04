After making the headlines for shedding 16 pounds or 7 kg in a month to fit into the Marylin Monroe dress for the Met Gala 2022, Kim Kardashian is in the news again. The reality star, who walked the ‘fashion’s biggest night out’ with beau Pete Davidson, has opened up about whether she’s open to the idea of marriage.

Advertisement

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder revealed her thoughts on walking down the aisle for the fourth time as she discussed sister Kourtney Kardashian’s upcoming wedding to Travis Barker. Here’s what she said.

Advertisement

While interacting with Kim Kardashian, Simon Huck and Phil Riportella in the promo of the reality show’s upcoming episode, mom Kris Jenner said she feels Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t “going to wait too long to get married.” To which Kim added, “He already knew that they were trying for a baby,” before saying “To me, a baby you’re stuck for life.”

Talking about marriage and if she’s open to walking down the aisle for the fourth time, Kim Kardashian told then-engaged now-married Huck and Riportella, “Marriages come and go, no offense guys. Take it from me.” Continuing further, the mom of four said, “I believe in love, that’s why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me, fourth time’s the charm.”

For those who do not know, Kimberly has been married three times before and is currently going through her third divorce. The KKW founded was first wed to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. She then married then-NBA player Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011, and finally to Kanye West from 2014 until 2021.

With Ye, Kim Kardashian shares four kids – North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. After filing for divorce in February 2021, the former couple has been co-parenting the kids. However, the equation between them changed as things started getting serious between Kim and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: BTS’ SUGA & PSY Get A Bollywood Touch As They Dance To Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan’s Main Khiladi Tu Anari In This Hilarious Rendition- Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube