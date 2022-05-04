Jada Pinkett Smith has been all over social media ever since the Oscars 2022 slapgate happened last month. Her husband, Will Smith, has been banned from attending Academy Awards for the next ten years as a repercussion for his actions and there have been several rumours about the couple heading for a divorce as well. Amidst all this drama, we look back at the time Jada had opened up on the one factor that kept their relationship spiced up and it was none other than s*x.

For the unversed, the whole controversy at Oscars this year, broke out when comedian Chris Rock took the stage as a presenter and made a joke about Will’s wife Jada and her health condition, popularly known as Alopecia. Smith got visibly upset about the joke and walked up to the stage before smacking Chris across the face. His actions left the world quite stunned, leaving the internet divided over who was right and wrong. Most people spoke up against Smith, highlighting the fact that he won the ‘best actor’ award just a few minutes after the incident.

In the year 2011, Jada Pinkett Smith was asked about the secret to a successful marriage as she and husband Will Smith had an unbreakable bond at that time. In a conversation with Redbook, she said, “Nice outfits and high heels! Even a drive – and then pull over on the side of the road! Think of places outside that are comfortable to have s*x.”.

Jada Pinkett Smith further gave elaborate tips on how public s*x works and said, “Does he have access to his office? Have a fantasy date. Be his secretary. Be sneaky. Your girlfriend’s house, at a party. The bathroom. The guest bedroom! Just switch it up. Anything like that can keep it going. Anything it takes to keep the flame alive.”

