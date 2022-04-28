Will Smith once gave his son Jaden Smith advice on how to be a good k*sser. While talking about the actor, a lot is going on in his life right now, after the events of Oscars 2022. Will slapped Chris Rock, who made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss condition.

The actor was condemned for his actions, which led to him facing severe actions of being banned from attending the Academy Award for the next 10 years. On top of that, it was also reported that he might lose some of his major roles. Amongst all of this, we bring you a throwback story, not just because it’s a Thursday though!

Back in 2010, Will Smith hit the headlines for giving k*ssing advice to his son Jaden Smith. Though now Jaden is known for his music, he was once an actor too and has worked with his father a couple of times. This includes Pursuit of Happyness and After Earth. Other than that, Smith Jr is famous for his role in The Karate Kid, next to Jackie Chan.

While preparing for it, Hindustan Times reported that during a press conference in Tokyo, Jaden Smith revealed that his father, Will Smith, advised him to keep his lips closed in a screen k*ss otherwise he would “look like a whale”. “Try not to keep your mouth open,” the Men in Black actor said as per Jaden. “If you open your mouth too much, you look like a whale,” he added.

“It kind of looks like you’re trying to eat the person instead of kissing them,” Will added while demonstrating it on Jada Pinkett Smith. Will and Jada were also the producers of The Karate Kid, which meant they were on the set.

Once before, Jaden Smith also said that it was “awkward” to act out the intimate scene in front of his parents, which is why he said that his mom was banned from the set. However, we have to admit it’s cute Will Smith offering a piece of advice to his son.

