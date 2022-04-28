Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court battle is intensifying with each passing day. The actor is done with his testimony and it is now time for his ex-wife to take the stand. A lot of unknown texts, recordings and explosive details have been revealed in the last few days. The latest ones include conversation of the Aquaman actress allegedly talking about breakup with Elon Musk. Scroll below for details.

Amber and Johnny’s former talent agent Christian Carino took to the stand on April 27 and detailed his texts with the Aquaman actress. She was reportedly talking about her breakup with Tesla creator Elon Musk, whom she was dating post her split with Johnny Depp.

Christian Carion, who is also Lady Gaga’s ex-fiance testified to messages he shared with Amber Heard back in 2017. The actress said she was dealing with a “breakup” and mentioned that she was “so sad” and hated it when the news went public. The talent agent mentioned that he believed she was talking about Elon Musk.

He even revealed texting back, “You weren’t in love with him and you told me a thousand times you were just filling space.” To which, Amber Heard said that she wanted to “grieve and recover” at her own pace. He later suggested her to “avoid” dating “uber-famous people” to get rid of such problems.

In another scenario, Elon Musk will not testify in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s ongoing battle in the Virginia Court. His lawyer Alex Spiro in a conversation with Washington Examiner confirmed the news stating his client, who was early supposed to give his testimony remotely, will no longer be a part of the trial.

For the unversed, Johnny is suing his ex-wife Amber over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post alleging she was a victim of domestic abuse. She did not directly mention the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, who slapped her with a $50 million defamation suit against it.

