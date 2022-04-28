Elon Musk jokes about buying Coca-Cola to bring back cocaine in it. It seems like the richest man in the world ( yes, he was on top of Forbes’ 2022 list, with a net worth of a whopping $240 billion!!!) is going on a shopping spree. However, unlike what others would spend on, like clothes, gadgets, and more, Musk has bought Twitter.

The man spent $44 billion, which might seem a chump change, for him to acquire the social media platform. While he advocates “free speech,” several people think otherwise and have criticised him over this action. But, that doesn’t mean he has no support.

Now, Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, and more, jokes about buying Coca-Cola to put back cocaine in it. For those who don’t know, the soft drink history documented that the early versions of the beverage contained cocaine in the form of an extract of the coca leaf. That is where the first half of the name is inspired from.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” the tweet by Elon Musk read. It has garnered over 1.8 million likes, almost 400 thousand retweets, and some 90 thousand comments in less than five hours. So obviously, there are reactions from netizens over this. Let’s check some of those here:

From memes to concerns to more, people on the internet sometimes don’t disappoint.

Elon Musk wanted to buy #CocaCola

Coca cola CEO : pic.twitter.com/BjTgjqYQUf — Gautam (@Gautam06290535) April 28, 2022

Elon at the next Coca-Cola board meeting pic.twitter.com/iYHP08Afyf — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) April 28, 2022

Once Elon musk buys Coca-Cola and adds cocaine,we're all switching from liquor to Coca-Cola asap 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LomNW3xi1i — Black Man✊🏿📸 (@Only1sanu) April 28, 2022

There are also a few suggestions on what Elon should buy next and it has us laughing out loud:

Please buy Pakistan and fix it 🙏 — Amana Begam Ansari (@Amana_Ansari) April 28, 2022

Buy McDonalds to fix those damn ice cream machines. Please. — CryptoWhale → (@CryptoWhale) April 28, 2022

Can you buy GoT and remake the last season? — Damián Catanzaro ⚡️☕️ (@DamianCatanzaro) April 28, 2022

Buy Tiktok and delete it. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) April 28, 2022

While most of them created memes, some people didn’t take this well:

Elon Musk u making a joke about "buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine" is extremely d!sgusting; U are only promot!ng the use of illic!t drugs by doin this. The world has a lot of pressing issues, with ur wealth & influence u can help tackle a few. Start from Africa (ur continent). pic.twitter.com/Pvq6rUuCFm — LADOSKI🤍 (@lad0ski) April 28, 2022

Really? Folks were alredy questioning how your using your money but this just proofs you have evil ideas. Drugs may be legal in your home country Australia but we banned them here. Learn — Ned (@Nedsfeed) April 28, 2022

Hey! cocaine is actually really bad for you and can cause bad affects… my kids will see this and have a bad influence which I will not want as I do not promote this drug! — Mighty (@Mightyau_) April 28, 2022

While it may be a joke, who knows, Elon Musk might as well buy Coca-Cola, just like he joked about buying Twitter some time ago. But it can’t be a 100% share as the beverage company is reportedly said to be worth $265 Billion, which is more than his complete net worth.

