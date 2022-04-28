Elon Musk Tweets Buying Coca-Cola After His Latest Acquisition Of Twitter
Billionaire Elon Musk Tweets Buying Coca-Cola(Photo Credit: wikimedia)

Elon Musk jokes about buying Coca-Cola to bring back cocaine in it. It seems like the richest man in the world ( yes, he was on top of Forbes’ 2022 list, with a net worth of a whopping $240 billion!!!) is going on a shopping spree. However, unlike what others would spend on, like clothes, gadgets, and more, Musk has bought Twitter.

The man spent $44 billion, which might seem a chump change, for him to acquire the social media platform. While he advocates “free speech,” several people think otherwise and have criticised him over this action. But, that doesn’t mean he has no support.

Now, Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, and more, jokes about buying Coca-Cola to put back cocaine in it. For those who don’t know, the soft drink history documented that the early versions of the beverage contained cocaine in the form of an extract of the coca leaf. That is where the first half of the name is inspired from.

“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” the tweet by Elon Musk read. It has garnered over 1.8 million likes, almost 400 thousand retweets, and some 90 thousand comments in less than five hours. So obviously, there are reactions from netizens over this. Let’s check some of those here:

From memes to concerns to more, people on the internet sometimes don’t disappoint.

There are also a few suggestions on what Elon should buy next and it has us laughing out loud:

While most of them created memes, some people didn’t take this well:

While it may be a joke, who knows, Elon Musk might as well buy Coca-Cola, just like he joked about buying Twitter some time ago. But it can’t be a 100% share as the beverage company is reportedly said to be worth $265 Billion, which is more than his complete net worth.

