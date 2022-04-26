The biggest news that everyone in the world right now is talking about is Elon Musk buying Twitter. Yes, well it seems like the businessman really manifested his wish in 2017 and finally bought it with his hard work and sheer determination. Now, netizens across the globe are reacting to the news and memers are having a gala time on social media platforms after the news broke in. From Rajinikanth to KGF star Yash to Mirzapur’s Munna bhaiya, netizens can’t get enough of this breaking news. Scroll below to check out some of the best reactions.

Musk is the richest person in the world and has reportedly bought Twitter for roughly $44 billion. That’s a huge amount, right? We don’t even know how many zeroes would it have. The reason behind the businessman buying the platform is because he thought it wasn’t living up to its potential of free speech.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Elon Musk used a few emojis and the picture read, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

Earlier the micro-blogging platform belonged to Jack Dorsey who happens to be an American entrepreneur and is very popular.

Now, netizens are reacting to Elon Musk taking over Twitter. Take a look at some of the best meme reactions here:

Suspended Twitter accounts coming back after #ElonMusk has bought it🤣 pic.twitter.com/2IPnfZYmqB — Krishna (@lcfckini) April 25, 2022

After buying twitter.#ElonMusk giving back all banned twitter accounts to express there freedom of speech be like: pic.twitter.com/TagFDWBkxS — okmawa (@okmawa_) April 26, 2022

What are your thoughts on memers reacting to the news of Elon Musk taking over Twitter? Tell us in the comments below

