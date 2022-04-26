On March 28, Will Smith and Chris Rock grabbed the headlines following the Men In Black actor slapping the comedian at Oscars 2022. For those in the unknown, Will went on stage and slapped Chris after the latter joked about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. As a result of the incident, the King Richard actor has been banned from attending any Academy event for the next 10 years, including the Oscars.

Advertisement

Now, almost a month later, the incident is still a talking point, especially as the actor was recently spotted in Mumbai, India to heal himself spiritually. While Will issued a public apology on Instagram the day after the slapgate episode at the Oscars, a source has revealed the actor hasn’t yet personally apologised.

Advertisement

Talking to Page Six, an industry insider called out Will Smith’s India visit. The source said. “Will’s ‘spiritual journey’ to India for yoga and meditation seems cynical and ridiculous, given that he hasn’t apologized personally to the one person he assaulted in front of millions.” They added, “No amount of Namastes will make up for that.”

Reports of Will Smith apparently not making a personal apology to Chris Rock surfaced following the recent comments made by the comedian’s mother Rose Rock. In a recent chat with a local TV network in North Carolina, Rock’s mother addressed Smith slapping her son at the Oscars saying he slapped her too saying. Rose had said, “When you hurt my child, you hurt me.”

As for Chris Rock, it seems like the comedian has finally opened up about Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars. The comedian, at one of his sold-out shows at Baltimore’s Lyric Performing Arts Center, said that he’s alright and has “healed from the nicks and bruises…for the most part,”

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BTS’ Jimin Falls Into Another Trouble As His Social Security Number & Property Foreclosure Notice Gets Leaked, Right After His House Was Seized?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube