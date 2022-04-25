It’s raining controversy today for BTS member Jimin, earlier today we had covered that the singer almost lost his house as the National Health Insurance Service seized his home because he failed to pay his premiums. Amidst all this, the singer is in yet another tussle as recently his property foreclosure was reported to be leaked online

The singer who is also sweetly called baby Mochi is gaining a lot of love and popularity for his latest OST, With You, for which he worked alongside Ha Sung Woon for the show Our Blues. However even after trying to stay off the controversial radar, the singer managed to fall into one.

Coming back to the topic, as per AllKpop reports, it’s claimed that the foreclosure notice sent by the government to BTS singer Park Jimin was leaked on the internet. The report claims that a person from the anonymous employee community ‘Blind’, wrote about this happening. It read, “That post was updated about 7 hours before the first news article was published. To look up the said document, you would have to know all 13 digits of his social security number. I have a feeling someone who knows Jimin’s personal information well did this.”

Speculations are coming up that the said person is a worker at Korea’s Ministry of Employment and Labor. AllKpop also noted that the digits of Park Jimin’s social security number were also leaked but it was different from the premiums topic. They are stunned to know how someone other than Jimin himself, got a hold of such private information.

For those who are unaware of the singer’s premiums issue, it so happened that the K-pop star’s house in Seoul, Nine One Hannam, was seized by NHIS as the singer failed to pay his dues. The report suggests that four notices were sent to the singer before it was taken over on January 25th. He reportedly got it back once the money was paid on April 22, 2022.

As per Soompi, as a response, the boy band’s managing company Big Hit issued a statement and apologized for the same. The statement read, “Regarding this matter, the company is the first to receive all mail that arrives at the artists’ dorms, and in the process of relaying it to the artist, a portion of the mail was omitted by mistake. Due to Jimin’s activities abroad starting at the end of last year, his extended period of rest, and his scheduled activities abroad after that, he was unaware of matters such as (his premiums) being overdue. As soon as he found out, he paid the arrears in full, and at present, the situation has been resolved. We apologise for the fact that we have given the artist and fans cause for concern due to our company’s negligence.”

