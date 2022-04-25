Internet is a blessing on a Monday. Isn’t it? We all need memes and cute puppy videos to kickstart our week. In today’s episode of Monday motivation, we have got you a Harry Styles X Daler Mehndi video where the ex-One Direction star is dancing on Daler’s superhit track ‘Ho Jayegi Balle Balle’. Now, if you’re an Indian, you would know that this Punjabi track is a mandatory playlist song at any party or wedding in our country. Scroll below to watch the video.

Harry is a performer and when he performed at Coachella a while ago, the internet went crazy and all we could see was his dancing videos on social media. From fans to his friends in the industry, they just couldn’t get enough of his viral performance. As his fans are calling, ‘Harrychella’ the ‘As It Was’ singer first performed with Shania Twain and just a day before yesterday, he performed a surprise duet with Lizzo.

Now, an Instagram page named ‘Qualitea Posts’ shared a video of Harry Styles grooving on Daler Mehndi’s hit track ‘Ho Jayegi Balle Balle’ and we are loving it. The page shared it with a caption that read, “harold singh is always on beat”.

Take a look at Harry Styles X Daler Mehndi parody here:

The energy is giving, you guys!

Reacting to the singer’s video, an Instagram user commented, “hate this I hate this so much I’m gonna watch it 50 times.” Another user commented, “POV : Harry is excited for his punjabi friend weeding >>>” A third user commented, “HAROLD SINGH SUPREMACY” A fourth user commented, “Harold Harwinder Singh…brrrrrr chakh de!”

What are your thoughts on Harry Styles X Daler Mehndi’s parody? Tell us in the comments below.

