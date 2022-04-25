Did Chris Rock just break his silence over Will Smith slapping him at Oscars 2022? For those who still don’t know, Smith smacked Rock across his face after the actor joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair-loss condition at the 94th Academy Awards. This attracted huge backlash from everyone, including the Academy, which has now banned Will from attending the ceremony for the next 10 years.

Since then, the King Richard actor has issued an apology to Chris while his wife, Jada, has also opened up about the issue. It was previously reported that the actress allegedly said that she didn’t want Will to slap Rock. The netizens weren’t pleased with this reaction and went on to call her manipulative.

Now, finally, after almost a month since the Oscars 2022 held place, it seems like Chris Rock has opened up about Will Smith slapping him. He previously said that he needed time to understand what had happened. Now, according to WJZ-TV, during another one of his sold-out shows at Baltimore’s Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, the Madagascar actor said, “I’m alright. I’m alright.”

“Healed from the nicks and bruises…for the most part,” Chris Rock added. However, the actor didn’t go on to talk about it more and continued his show. Meanwhile, his mother, Rosalie Rock, has a word or two for Will Smith. She is not okay with that incident at all as she said that if someone hurt a child, they hurt her.

Amongst all of this, Jada Pinkett Smith said that the family is in “deep healing.” The next thing we know is the Men in Black actor travelling to India. This is not the first time that the actor is visiting the country.

Several people have suspected what the reason behind Will Smith’s visit could be. One report states that he is here to meet the spiritual leader Sadhguru after the whole controversy around him and Chris Rock. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

