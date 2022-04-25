Alia Bhatt Features As The Only Indian/ Asian On Top Actor Influencers On Instagram, Check Out The Top 5

Alia Bhatt is in the list of Top 5 Cinema & Actors/Actresses Influencers On Instagram. sJust not that, she’s the only Indian and Asian actor Ranking in the 4th position. Scroll below for all the details!

After dominating the Indian box office, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s international spy thriller film Heart of Stone, alongside Hollywood actor Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

A list has now been revealed that witnesses the Top 5 Actor Influencers on Instagram. The list is topped by Euphoria actress Zendaya. Following her is her boyfriend and Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland.

Will Smith is 3rd on the list. The most surprising part is Alia Bhatt surpassing an iconic diva like Jennifer Lopez to be placed 4th on the list. And she’s the only Indian to be featured. That’s a huge mark, isn’t it?

On the professional front, Alia will be next seen in Brahmastra. The film will mark her first her film with husband Ranbir Kapoor. It will also be her first release post marriage.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has started shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

