Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is one of the most sought after actresses in the industry. She has given several successful films and established herself in Indian cinema. Now she is all set to enter Hollywood and make a mark in international cinema.

A recent report revealed that Alia is making her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s international spy thriller Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. This came as good news for her fans who are eager to know the updates about the film. Now the latest report reveals when she will start the shoot.

Alia Bhatt, who is basking in the glory of the recent successful films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, is currently shooting for her upcoming film Brahmastra with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Reportedly, the film is slated to release on September 9 this year.

As per the India Today report, the 29-year-old actress will begin the shoot for her Hollywood film in May. The report cited a source as saying, “Alia will begin shooting for her Hollywood film in the month of May 2022. Post her wedding in mid-April, the actress will be flying to the United States Of America (USA) for her film’s shoot.”

Rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s impending wedding is quite rife. The love birds have been planning to get hitched since 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown disrupted their plans. Now they’re rumoured to tie the knot on April 14.

Talking of Alia’s Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, the film is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. British filmmaker, Tom Harper will be directing the Netflix thriller. Aside from Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan of 50 Shades series fame, will also be seen in the film.

Alia Bhatt had previously spoken about her debut in Hollywood. She said, “I just don’t want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box. I want to look at opportunities which should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and a cast, something that is new and relevant.”

