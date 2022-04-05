Shahid Kapoor is all set for the release of his upcoming film Jersey which was earlier supposed to release on December 31, 2021. Recently, the actor launched the second trailer of the film and while interacting with the media, he spoke about the time when feared not getting work. He even recalled when people didn’t know he was Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem’s son during the release of his first film Ishq Vishk.

The father-son duo has worked together in films like Mausam, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, and Shaandaar. They’ll be seen in the upcoming film which is an official remake of the South movie of the same name featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath. The forthcoming movie also stars Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role.

During the trailer launch of Jersey last week, Shahid Kapoor said he never thought he’ll become an actor as nobody knew he was the son of Pankaj Kapur. The Kabir Singh star said, “Mujhe laga hi nahi tha ki mai actor ban paaunga. Kyunki zyadatar log jaante hi nahi the ki main dad ka beta hu.”

Shahid Kapoor added, “Because my parents were separated, and I didn’t use to live in Bombay, I came here very late. My mother was a single mom, and I was a little older while Ishaan (Khatter) was very young. I never told anyone as well (about being Pankaj kapoor’s son). So I didn’t know if people would accept me or not.”

The actor recalled the time after the release of his debut film Ishq Vishk when people dug about his past and came to know that he is Pankaj and Neliima Azeem’s son.

Jersey star Shahid Kapoor shared, “I used to think that if my first film doesn’t work, then I will be out of the industry. It’s a blessing that I am an actor. I know that people would probably not believe it because my parents were technically actors, but they did not know many people.”

