With days left until Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey hit theatres, the film’s leading stars – Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, are all out promoting it. During a recent interview, the Love Sonia actress opened up about how she needed courage to bikini pics on social media and now she had elaborated on the same.

For those who don’t know, during a recent chat Mrunal states that India has not entirely normalized different types of bodies. In the same conversation, she also added that the mentality in the country is still – you need a ‘perfect’ body if you’re going to a beach. Read on to know what more she has to say about it.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, Mrunal Thakur opened up about women in India wearing what they want saying, “I just wish we all understood personal choice. Everybody in India should understand another person’s personal choice and respect. We should have the freedom, the liberty to wear whatever we wish to without worrying about what other people with think or say.”

Mrunal Thakur continued, “It all boils down to personal choice at the end of the day, just being happy with what you wear and in your skin, and the quicker everybody understands that, the better for all of us.”

For the unversed, during a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Mrunal also revealed that she doesn’t want to inspire girls to have the perfect figure as she believes it’s okay to be bloated, to have celluloid, to not have a six-pack but wants to emphasise how it’s more important to be fit from within.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur will soon be seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor. Also starring Pankaj Kapoor, this sports drama remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same name is scheduled to release in theatres on April 14, 2022. Besides this, the Super 30 actress has several other films in her kitty including Pippa, Aankh Micholi, Lieutenant Ram (Telugu film) and Gumrah (Thadam remake).

