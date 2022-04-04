Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is making headlines as rumours of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor are widely reported. Amidst these reports, a hilarious video is now going viral wherein a woman is seen mimicking Alia’s voice as she orders a pizza over call.

The woman named Chandini, seemingly a mimicry artist, is seen playing a prank on the pizza guy as a part of a dare challenge on April Fools’ Day. She calls up the pizza place and says ‘Hello’, in the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ voice, as she tries to suppress her laughter.

In the viral video, she continues to instruct the restaurant in Alia Bhatt’s voice and even mentions Ranbir Kapoor in order to make the prank sound more realistic. She can be heard asking, ”Ranbir, what pizza do you want to have?” making it seem like the Brahmastra actor is sitting right with her. Her voice even baffled the professional.

When the professional asked her name, to which, she replies it’s Alia, Alia Bhatt. However, he tries to be professional and asks her about the order. Chandini then asks if they have anything in vegan and ‘Gluten free’, to which the pizza outlet professional says he would find something in veg but the call ended when he couldn’t anything Gluten-free.

The video has gone viral on Instagram and netizens are in love with Chandni’s mimicry talent as well as the pizza guy’s professionalism.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandni Mimic🧿 (@chandnimimic)

Soon users thronged the comment section impressed with Chandni’s talent. A user wrote, “Alia rocked, delivery boy shocked,” while another user commented, ”Bahat bura hua uske sath..he will have trust issues for the rest of his life!” A third user wrote, ”Sheesh emotional damage incoming.”

