If there’s one pregnancy that everyone around the world is talking about is Rihanna’s. The singer is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky and giving fashion goals ever since she announced her pregnancy. Last night, the beauty stepped out on a dinner date with her boyfriend in Santa Monica, California and now is getting trolled on social media for flashing her pregnant belly. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This was the couple’s first spotting after Rocky was arrested on April 20th on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the shooting. The rapper was reportedly taken into custody from the Los Angeles airport after he was returning with RiRi from their short trip to Barbados which happens to be the Umbrella singer’s hometown.

Rihanna wore a black bikini top and paired it with pinstriped shorts and white unbuttoned shirt and a black jacket on top. She accessorised her look with a Balenciaga rhinestones bag and heels. She also wore a diamond choker and studs to style her entire glitzy look.

A$AP Rocky, on the other hand, wore a grey floral hoodie, matching jeans and a graphic T-shirt, paired with grey, green & black sneakers. E!News shared their picture on their Instagram handle, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Soon after the picture was shared, netizens started reacting to it. An Instagram user commented, “I’ve never understood why some pregnant celebrities think dressing like this is a fashion statement, it doesn’t even look good when you’re not pregnant.” Another user commented, “So rich and still no decent clothes.” A third user commented, “I’ve never seen anyone just hang it out like this sorry not into almost naked all the time and why to share all of this very personal time idk sorry I’m old fashioned.” A fourth user commented, “Please make her have this kid already I’m overseeing her awful outfits.”

What are your thoughts on Rihanna’s maternity fashion? Tell us in the comments below.

