BTS’ popularity spiraled in the last few years, putting K-pop, as an industry, on the world map effortlessly. If you are a fan of the boy band, you probably already know that members stay away from controversies as much as possible and the ones that come out in the open are mostly trivial. In a recent turn of events, Park Jimin’s house in Seoul, which is worth 5.9 billion won, around ₹36 crore, was seized by the National Health Insurance Service due to non-payment of dues.

For the unversed, Baby Mochi has lately been in the news for his OST, With You, which has been created in collaboration with Ha Sung Woon for the show Our Blues. He was previously in the headlines when he opened for a sheer t-shirt for a live performance in Las Vegas, almost instantly leaving his stans drooling. He was also a part of a V live session recently along with J-Hope, Jungkook and Taehyung while they were still in the US.

According to a report by Biz Hankook, BTS fame Jimin’s house in Seoul, Nine One Hannam, was seized by NHIS as the singer failed to pay his dues. The report suggests that four notices were sent to the singer before it was taken over on January 25th. He reportedly got it back once the money was paid on April 22, 2022.

As per Soompi, as a response, BTS’ managing company Big Hit issued a statement taking all the blame on themselves. “Regarding this matter, the company is the first to receive all mail that arrives at the artists’ dorms, and in the process of relaying it to the artist, a portion of the mail was omitted by mistake. Due to Jimin’s activities abroad starting at the end of last year, his extended period of rest, and his scheduled activities abroad after that, he was unaware of matters such as (his premiums) being overdue. As soon as he found out, he paid the arrears in full, and at present, the situation has been resolved. We apologise for the fact that we have given the artist and fans cause for concern due to our company’s negligence.”, the statement said.

