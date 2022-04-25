Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. His stardom goes beyond movies and endorsements. The Badshah of Bollywood is a brand himself. Coming from a humble background, the superstar is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrities across the globe.

The superstar enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. His fan following stands at 22.4 million and he gives a glimpse into his personal life, movies, travel and, basically, everything the actor is passionate about. Apart from that he also uses the platform for brand promotions. But do you know how much is charged per Instagram post? Scroll down to know.

Shah Rukh Khan endorses brands like Airbnb and Big Basket. Even though these might be part of an all-inclusive deal for the superstar’s services for TVCs and print material, just a paid promotion on his Instagram comes at a steep price. While SRK is not among one of the highest-paid influencers, he charges around Rs 80 lakh to 1 crore for an Instagram post, as per the Filmfare report.

King Khan’s love for Apple products are well known. He is mostly seen promoting Apple products in his very own influencer style. He is only behind Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra who earns 88 Lakhs and 2 crores respectively.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback to the silver screen with a slew of films for his fans. He will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s action film Pathaan. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also be seen alongside the superstar in important roles.

Apart from this, King Khan will also be seen in Atlee Kumar’s film, which is tentatively titled ‘Lion’. South actress Nayanthara will be the female lead in the film. Recently, the superstar took to social media to announce his film with Rajkumar Hirani.

Sharing a funny video on Instagram, SRK captioned, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023”.

