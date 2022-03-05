Virat Kohli Hilariously Exposed By Former Teammate: “The Moment His Wife Anushka Sharma Returned, He Became A Nice Boy”

It’s often said that a man changes his attitude and aura around his wife. Virat Kohli over the years has shared multiple times about how Anushka Sharma has changed him for good. The former Indian Cricket captain was more of an ‘angry young man’ until the actress came into his life. But a former teammate has now exposed the cricketer and revealed how he’s still the Delhi boy that they used to know.

As most know, Virat is currently playing his 100th Test for the Indian Cricket team. He was also felicitated for the same and wifey Anushka was a part of the celebrations. For the special occasion, his under-19 and Delhi teammate Pradeep Sangwan wrote a piece on their friendship and how Kohli hasn’t changed a bit.

In his piece for the Indian Express, Pradeep Sangwan wrote, “I met him recently in some function, mujhe laga change hua hoga (I thought he must have changed). As soon as Anushka crossed over to other side of the room, bhai chalu ho jaate (he would begin again). The moment his wife returned, he became a nice boy. As soon as his wife went to meet someone, Delhi ka Virat Kohli was back to talking in the same old style.”

Well, we wonder what Anushka Sharma has to say about this! Wouldn’t it be hilarious? We already feel sorry for Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Virat in interaction with BCC had previously revealed how Anushka has changed his life. “Anushka has been a huge influence in my life. Eventually, the influence in your life filters down to your game as well. Game is part of life. I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way,” he had said.

Cannot deny that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are pure relationship goals!

