Shah Rukh Khan is creating a lot of buzz lately, not just for his amazing lineup of films but also for his public appearance. For the last few days, the superstar can be seen playing hide and seek from the paparazzi for personal reasons. Yet again, SRK used black curtains while arriving at Karan Johar’s bash. The Zero star is known for making a grand appearance wherever he goes, but his recent arrival has disappointed many and netizens are trolling him for the same.

Apart from Khan, other celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit, and many more industry stars were also present at the party.

As per reports, Karan Johar hosted the party for one of Netflix’s Top Executives, Bela Bajaria. Many celebrities arrived in style but it was Shah Rukh Khan, whose appearance didn’t impress the netizens. SRK was seen using the black curtain to hide from the photographers, although there were people who appreciated his decision, while others trolled the Happy New Year star.

Reacting to the entry of Shah Rukh Khan, a user wrote, “Unka shakal dikhane ka layat nehi raha isiliye ittna nautanki,” another wrote, “Give this man a challan For Covering his Car Windows,” a third user commented, “Ab flim nahi mil rahi tow bhaichara professional driver ki job kar raha hey,” a fourth user wrtoe, “Now, every celebrity will follow this Parda system,” a fifth user commented, “Muh dikhane k layak nhi raha kya ..chupa kyu raha h.”

Meanwhile, there were others who supported the actors’ decision and slammed the paparazzi, a user commented, “Give him his space and treat humans as humans please. Don’t run after them, don’t scream and shout. Let him be for now,” another wrote, “Media has disturbed his family and son soo much….he will take his time to b normal,” a third user wrote, “He hates the media now. You guys were too much during aryan’s case. He did the right thing.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a comeback with YRF’s Pathaan, Atlee Kumar’s untitled film along with Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’. He’ll also do cameos in Tiger 3, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra.

