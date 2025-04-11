Our Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors have not only been restricted to Television but have also made their names in Bollywood. Disha Vakani was a part of Jodha Akbar, while Dilip Joshi has starred in multiple Salman Khan films, including Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hai Koun. But did you know that Munmun Dutta, aka Babita, once starred in a Daler Mehndi song? Scroll below for the lesser-known details!

Munmun has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since it first aired in 2008. She plays Babita, Tanuj Mahashabde, aka Iyer’s on-screen wife. Fans would know she was a part of Kamal Haasan‘s Mumbai Xpress and Dino Morea’s Holiday. But way before her debut, she worked as a dancer in Daler Mehndi’s Punjabi music video.

Daler Mehndi released the energetic track Saari Raat Hoga Dhamaal (Humne Pakad Li Hai) back in 2004. However, its music video was shared on his YouTube channel in 2023. It features Munmun Dutta as one of the dancers, showcasing her sassy dance moves in different avatars.

In one of the sequences, she could be seen dancing alongside Daler Mehndi in a turquoise blue monokini. In another clip, she looks nothing less than an “apsara, ” leaving us mesmerized with her killer expressions. Don’t believe us?

Take a look at the lesser-seen video below:

Babita Ji was quite a star in Daler Mehndi’s music video, wasn’t she?

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta continues to be part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah alongside Dilip Joshi, Tanuj Mahashabde, and Shyam Pathak, among others. However, many other old members, such as Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Gurucharan Singh, and Nidhi Bhanushali, have left the show.

There have also been reports that Asit Kumarr Modi has finally replaced Disha Vakani and finalized his new Dayaben. She is reportedly shooting on set, and her identity is yet to be revealed.

