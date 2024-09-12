Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has turned out to be a major milestone in the careers of all actors associated with it. One such is Shyam Pathak, who has attained unprecedented popularity across the nation. Apart from fame, the actor has also amassed a good amount of fortune, as his per-episode salary is really impressive. Keep reading to know how much he gets paid for the show!

Before joining TKMOC, Pathak made some movie and TV appearances, but he didn’t get the expected fame. But when he became a part of TMKOC in 2008, his life completely changed. His portrayal of a newspaper journalist, Popatlal, became a huge success among the masses and has become a household name. In the show, his character is shown as single and eagerly waiting to get married.

Just like Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, and others, Shyam Pathak and his portrayal of Popatlal is one of the main pillars of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and for his contribution, Pathak gets an impressive amount as his salary. While the exact number is not known, it is learned that the actor reportedly gets paid around 60,000 rupees for shooting each episode.

With this remuneration, Shyam Pathak is one of the highest-paid actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, when we compare his salary with Dilip Joshi’s salary, there’s a massive difference. For the uninitiated, Joshi is the highest-paid actor of TMKOC, and as per reports, his per-episode fee is 1.50 lakh.

If we compare it with Dilip Joshi‘s salary, Shyam Pathak is earning 90,000 rupees less. If calculated further, there’s a massive difference of 60% between the two salaries.

In other news, Kush Shah recently quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in July to pursue further studies. He has been replaced by Dharmit Turakhiya as Goli in the show. Recently, during an interaction with a media portal, Dharmit shared that he’s not nervous about filling in Kush’s shoes and will present his own version of Goli to fans.

