Citadel: Diana: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and Cast of the Citadel Spin-Off Explored

When Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, was launched on Prime Video last year, it was announced that the show will have multiple international spin-offs, all being part of a shared universe.

Citadel: Diana, the Italian edition of the series, marks the first spin-off in the high-concept franchise. The show tells the story of an independent agency’s spy sent to an enemy syndicate as a mole. If you are excited about Citadel: Diana, here is every update you need about the show.

Citadel: Diana: Release Date and Trailer

Citadel: Diana is slated to premiere on Prime Video internationally on October 10th, 2024. Citadel: Diana will comprise six episodes, which will be dropped simultaneously on the streaming platform, unlike the original series, which followed a weekly schedule. Prime Video recently launched the official trailer for the show, which depicts Citadel agent Diana Cavalieri on a dangerous mission. Check out the trailer featuring some high-octane sequences below:

Citadel: Diana: Storyline

Citadel: Diana is set in 2030 Milan, where the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by an enemy syndicate named Manticore some eight years earlier. The official synopsis for the series reads, “Diana Cavalieri, an undercover Citadel agent, is trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore. When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is to trust the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani, the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani, who’s vying for leadership against the other European families.

Citadel: Diana: Cast and Crew

Citadel: Diana stars Matilda De Angelis in the titular role of Diana Cavalieri. She is accompanied by Lorenzo Cervasio as Edo Zani and Maurizio Lombardi as Ettore Zani. The rest of the cast includes Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro. Citadel: Diana was developed by Alessandro Fabbri, with Arnaldo Catinari directing the episodes. The writers include Fabbri, Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini, and Giordana Mari.

