Ever since Citadel producers Russo Brothers announced the Indian spin-off, Citadel: Honey Bunny, the excitement among fans hasn’t gone down. Indian actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have chosen to headline the upcoming spin-off of the original action thriller led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. The series went on the floor in April last year, and the update on its release date has been long-awaited.

Much to the fans’ delight, the series makers have dropped a cryptic post hinting at its release date. Raj & DK, who are helming the series, left fans in a tizzy with their recent social media post. The director duo shared a date “01.08” followed by a honey and rabbit face emoji on Instagram. Although they haven’t divulged further details, it is speculated that it is a teaser, trailer, or the series’ release date. Also, reports are suggesting that streaming platform Prime Video is scheduled to host an event on August 1 with Varun and Samantha on the sidelines of Citadel: Honey Bunny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj & DK (@rajanddk)

As soon as Raj & DK’s post surfaced, netizens began guessing it to be the release date of Citadel: Honey Bunny. “Finally it’s time to Entry of honey bunny, ” wrote an Instagram user. Another one said, “Those are Dhawan & Sam’s respective characters. CITADEL INDIA LESSSGOOO…!! 😤😤”. “Citadel India on 1st Aug…… Right????” asked one of the users, and another added, “Hunny Bunny in the House.” Meanwhile, the makers are yet to spill the beans regarding their post.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look poster offering fans a glimpse of Varun and Samantha’s characters as spy agents. In the poster, both the actors were seen in action avatars holding guns. Besides Varun and Samantha, the series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Shivankit Parihar, Saqib Saleem, Sikander Kher and Soham Majumdar in pivotal roles. Talking about her upcoming series, Samantha earlier said that she was not sure about taking action given her medical condition. “I never would have imagined that I would do action. But today, for me, being at this event is already such a victory for me, because at the last moment, I didn’t really think I could do it. I didn’t think I would be a part of Citadel,” she was earlier quoted as saying at the event.

Citadel was originally developed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The upcoming show is written by Raj & DK along with Sita Menon, and bankrolled by D2R Films Production. Are you ready for the much-awaited action-packed thriller?

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: When Ranvir Shorey Was Forced To Leave The Country After Being ‘Isolated’ Due To Feud With Bollywood’s Powerful Figures

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News