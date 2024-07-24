Kavita Kaushik will always be remembered for her iconic portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. She left us heartbroken with her recent announcement of retirement from acting owing to the regressive content in the Television world. Do you remember when she brutally trolled a troll who age-shamed her? Scroll below for a quick throwback.

There are only rare actresses who speak their heart out. One of them is Kavita, who refuses to mince her words. On Tuesday, she revealed being offered the role of “daayan” on the small screen, but she’s done contributing to such regressive roles. Earlier, she needed money, but now she is looking forward to doing movies and web shows that offer her better characters and growth.

In 2021, Kavita Kaushik raised temperatures in a bikini top with polka dots. She left us in awe with her killer expressions, but a user on Twitter unnecessarily trolled her as he reacted, “Budhi ghodi laal lagaam.”

Kavita Kaushik turned her savage mode on and responded, “Bhaiya maine toh koi laal lagaam nahi lagaai, make up bhi nahi kiya, thoda lipbalm hai bass, aur budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga, MA bhi hogi toh kya kare ? Iss desh mei umar badhna paap hai kya ? Ye taaleem doge iss dp ki bacchi ko ki ‘beta 40 ke baad tera jeena bekar hai’?”

Just like us, netizens were impressed to see the FIR actress give it back like a boss babe!

Take a look at the viral tweet below:

Bhaiya maine toh koi laal lagaam nahi lagaai, make up bhi nahi kiya, thoda lipbalm hai bass, aur budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga, MA bhi hogi toh kya kare ? Iss desh mei umar badhna paap hai kya ? Ye taaleem doge iss dp ki bacchi ko ki 'beta 40 ke baad tera jeena bekar hai' ? 😊😇 https://t.co/aivTeLP4vo — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) July 9, 2021

On the professional front, Kavita Kaushik was last seen in Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Carry On Jatta 3. She portrayed the role of Daljeet in the 2023 film, which is the third highest-grossing Punjabi film worldwide with box office collections of over 100 crores.

