FIR is one of the best shows that have had a successful run on Indian television. The show starred Kavita Kaushik as Chandramukhi Chautala and her character enjoyed a massive fan following post her stint in the show. Besides her, the show also starred Aamir Ali, Gopi Bhalla and Kiku Sharda in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, Kaushik spoke on the possibility of season 2, scroll below to read the scoop.

Kavita’s character on the show was Haryanvi, from her accent to style, everything about the character was adored by the fans.

In a conversation with ETimes, Kavita Kaushik opened up on FIR season 2 and said, “I wouldn’t mind doing another season of FIR. Talks have happened of coming back but then nothing materialized. Every few months we do talk about bringing the show back but the team is very busy with other projects, especially the direction team is busy with other projects.”

When asked if she would want to wear averse jewellery and do saas-bahu drama, Kavita Kaushik immediately replied, “Yes, I am averse to wearing heavy jewellery and shoot for 30 days in the Mumbai heat. I have crossed that age now. Apart from the age, I have also crossed the hunger to do so. At the same time, I salute all the artistes who do that. I can max shoot for 10-12 days and do a cameo on a show. However, even today I wouldn’t mind doing another season of FIR.”

FIR Makers, are you listening?

We want to see Kavita getting back as Chandramukhi Chautala as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kavita Kaushik was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 and made headlines for her unapologetic and raw behaviour on the show.

